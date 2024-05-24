Estonia to extradite crypto businessmen to United States

The circuit court agreed with the administrative court's finding that, according to the government's evidence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' statutes governing the operation of prisons provide for conditions of detention that broadly meet the humane treatment requirement. Nor do prisons of the Federal Bureau of Prisons systematically ignore US law and accept conditions of detention that are inconsistent with the principles of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. According to the circuit court, the risk of men being detained in degrading conditions is not so serious and real as to preclude their extradition to the US.

In summary, the circuit court found that there is no basis for overturning the government's Jan. 25 order.

The government has taken into account the guidelines given in the circuit court's previous ruling of Nov. 29, 2023, on which circumstances need to be further analyzed when deciding whether to extradite the men. According to the court, there is no reasonable basis to believe that there is a real risk that the applicants may be threatened with inhumane or degrading treatment in the US contrary to Article 3 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.