Taking responsibility ensures the security of electronic identity

Users can and must also take care of when and where they create their digital identity, and ensure that the device on which the digital identity solution is installed is protected from unauthorized access. This includes using a screen lock, installing software updates in a timely manner, and the overall secure use of the device and the internet.

A secure digital identity is the responsibility of all ecosystem stakeholders; together, we can maintain and further increase a secure digital world, across borders and services!

7 simple steps to protect yourself and your data in the digital world

1. Abandon passwords and use strong authentication where possible.

2. Review your bank limits to align them with your actual needs.

3. When assisting in registering Smart-ID for a child or an elderly person, guide and explain the importance of its secure use.

4. Be vigilant, read notifications, and verify the requests you confirm with PIN2, and ensure that the transaction was initiated by you!

5. Be patient! If a step seems a bit more complicated than expected, it may be for your protection.

6. Always keep your software up top date.

7. Be cautious about sharing personal information in phone calls, SMS messages, and emails—criminals use various channels to reach gullible individuals.