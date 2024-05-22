AHTI KALLIKORM Jana Toom's election advertisement on Laagna Road violates the Language Act and sows hatred

Estonian integration cannot be considered a success story. For more than thirty years, the Center Party has cultivated populism, actively fought against Estonian-language education and issued other anti-Estonian messages in order to capture the votes of the Russian-speaking voters here. Times haven't changed. There is still grumbling about the transition to Estonian-language education and election posters sometimes still feature different messages in Estonian and Russian.

The Laagna Road trickery

To be more specific, I noticed an election advertisement of Jana Toom hanging up on Laagna Road, which featured the slogan «selg sirgu, Eesti!» («stand tall, Estonia!») in Estonian and «не прогибаться!» in Russian, which could be translated as «don't bend!», «don't submit!». Moreover, note that the word «Estonia» is missing from the Russian version. Therefore, if the addressee so wishes, it can be interpreted as a call to disobey anyone, even the Estonian state power.

​Although there is a certain similarity between these two messages, Jana Toom here is very much playing the game of reading between the lines, trying to gain the votes of the Putinists living in Estonia with an ambiguous slogan.

«Stand tall!» is not «right in the teeth!»