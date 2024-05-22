AHTI KALLIKORM Jana Toom's election advertisement on Laagna Road violates the Language Act and sows hatred

Estonian integration cannot be considered a success story. For more than thirty years, the Center Party has cultivated populism, actively fought against Estonian-language education and issued other anti-Estonian messages in order to capture the votes of the Russian-speaking voters here. Times haven't changed. There is still grumbling about the transition to Estonian-language education and election posters sometimes still feature different messages in Estonian and Russian.
The Laagna Road trickery
To be more specific, I noticed an election advertisement of Jana Toom hanging up on Laagna Road, which featured the slogan «selg sirgu, Eesti!» («stand tall, Estonia!») in Estonian and «не прогибаться!» in Russian, which could be translated as «don't bend!», «don't submit!». Moreover, note that the word «Estonia» is missing from the Russian version. Therefore, if the addressee so wishes, it can be interpreted as a call to disobey anyone, even the Estonian state power.
Although there is a certain similarity between these two messages, Jana Toom here is very much playing the game of reading between the lines, trying to gain the votes of the Putinists living in Estonia with an ambiguous slogan.
«Stand tall!» is not «right in the teeth!»
Because while «stand tall!» is a positive and encouraging command that we are used to hearing from our physical education teacher, a disobedience command refers to resisting something or someone. In one case, it is recommended to maintain dignity, to be brave and self-confident, in the other, there is a clear call for resistance. Who or what to disobey is left to the reader to decide in the text. Unfortunately, we have too many people who more or less openly root for the aggressor and interpret this slogan in the way they prefer.