MEELIS OIDSALU Estonia excels in waging hybrid warfare against Russia

Estonia's «hybrid defense force» comprises not only the Government Office, the Justice Ministry and Interior Ministry, Information System Authority, Police and Border Guard Board, Tax and Customs Board, and the special services, but also a voluntary element—the cyber defense unit of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps and Propastop, which fights against Russian disinformation. Both operate under Kaitseliit. Additionally, creative unions and sports associations have imposed so-called voluntary sanctions on presenting Russian authors' works, limited cooperation with Russian creators or athletes, and restricted participation in events in Russia or involving Russian participation.

Some journalists and newsrooms have voluntarily advocated for the enforcement or tightening of sanctions and other measures. They do not always limit themselves to objective coverage or investigative purposes but call on the government to tighten or better enforce the measures, or call out companies serving Russian economic interests, even if these do not violate sanctions or laws. The eastward transport scandal is one of such cases. At the same time, the media's political activism is nothing new or unique in the context of the ongoing hybrid war.

