Two Michelin restaurants in Estonia retain their stars

Michelin Guide inspectors spent another year traveling around Estonia, searching for the best restaurants. The Michelin Guide Estonia 2024 recommends a total of 35 restaurants.

Michelin Guides' international director Gwendal Poullennec welcomed the addition of four new restaurants to the selection.

«Each of them adds unique value, enriching the diversity of the selection. Notably, Kolm Sosarat in Lullemae, Valga County, is awarded the Michelin Green Star for outstanding sustainable gastronomy. Kolm Sosarat enhances the guide with its admirable principles and passionate owners, exuding warmth and dedication. It is truly a special place,» he said.

Poullennec also highlighted the importance of 180° by Matthias Diether and NOA Chef's Hall retaining their two and one Michelin stars, respectively.

«Consistency at such a high culinary level year after year is always impressive to Michelin inspectors,» he added.

Michelin inspectors were pleased to add four new restaurants to the Estonian guide this year -- Kolm Sosarat in Valga County, and Ame, Radio and Nok Nok in Tallinn.

The Estonian restaurants that have previously been awarded the Michelin Green Star -- Fotografiska in Tallinn and Soo in Maidla village, Rapla County -- retain their recognition this year

The Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants offering high-quality food at affordable prices. All six Estonian restaurants that have previously been awarded the Bib Gourmand -- Fellin in Viljandi and Tallinn restaurants Harg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, Noa, and Tuljak -- retain their recognition in 2024.

The Michelin Guide Estonia 2024 full selection is available on the Michelin Guide website and the free Michelin Guide app, where users can explore restaurants by location, cuisine, and other features.