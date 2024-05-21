Estonian President Alar Karis told his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili by phone on Monday, in connection with the situation that has arisen in Georgia in the context of the passage by the parliament of the law on «agents of foreign influence» initiated by the government, and the veto placed on the law by the president, that Estonia supports the wish of the Georgian people to become members of the European Union.
President: Estonia supports wish of the Georgian people to join EU
«Georgia is a candidate country for membership of the European Union, and the Georgian government has made a commitment to its people to work to ensure that the country can join the European Union. We are sincerely concerned when we see actions that take Georgia away from these promises, turn Georgia away from Europe,» Karis said according to spokespeople.
He affirmed Estonia's continuing desire to support Georgia on its path to joining the EU.
«Georgia is once again at a crossroads, and naturally, it is the people's choice which path Georgia will take. Estonia remains ready to support your nation's dream of becoming a member of the European Union,» the Estonian head of state said to the president of Georgia.