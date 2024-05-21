TOOMAS ALATALU Key takeaways from the Kremlin's new power distribution and Putin's visit to China

As for Putin's longtime associates from his St. Petersburg days, Nikolai Patrushev's advisory role is indeed a demotion, unlikely to be offset by his son Dmitry’s promotion from agriculture minister to deputy prime minister. Nor is it compensated by bringing Putin's former bodyguard, Alexey Dyumin, from his role as governor of Tula region, which is heavily involved in the arms industry, to the Kremlin alongside Patrushev Sr. This suggests that the country's leadership will largely shift to Moscow's IT professionals and managers.

With his team in place, Putin headed to Beijing

At home, he told his generals that the aggression that started in 2014 was over a «border area», where Russians were allegedly mistreated. This was a new term—journalists latched onto it, and in Harbin (May 17), Putin confirmed there were no plans to capture Kharkiv, but the more significant the advancements in the border area, the better the conditions for making peace.