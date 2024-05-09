TOOMAS LUMAN National defense needs a 1.6-billion-euro loan. And it needs it now!

Looking at what is currently happening in Ukraine, from which we have much to learn, it is very clear that ammunition is the keyword, especially critical at the start of aggression. There is a shortage of it both here and among our allies. And the potential aggressor is very much aware of this. The Russian war industry has been put back on track, and its output currently far exceeds the total ammunition produced and stored in all NATO countries.

Let us look briefly at a future, where Russia emerges from the war in Ukraine with a loss but still maintains its imperialist ambitions. It will take a couple of years, and it will have replenished its supplies, its combat readiness will have increased, and the factories will be operating at full speed again. Why not give it a go? Without naming any country, let us generalize that it wants to test NATO's effectiveness.

All other options certainly also exist, but the political debate can last for years, and time is definitely not on our side in this process.

At this very moment, NATO's capability will be committed to defense, wherever this provocation may occur. This includes our soldiers and ammunition. It is very difficult for people to come to terms with this realization because most people believe that it will not happen to us, which allows for lengthy discussions on whether and how to do it. Estonia has understood this threat, but other NATO members are still under a blissful illusion, making it politically challenging for them to explain this to their citizens.

Therefore, to defend Estonia, it is necessary to invest in ammunition, and to do it now. And the fastest option for this is undoubtedly taking out a loan. All other options certainly also exist, but the political debate can last for years, and time is definitely not on our side in this process. By taking out a loan now and thus resolving the most pressing problem facing Estonia's national defense, we still have the option to discuss the establishment of a defense tax and its possible nature and use.