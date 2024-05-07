MEELIS OIDSALU Russian hybrid attacks have made Estonia stronger

It has already been suggested from the government that Ülenurme airfield needs additional technical capabilities to enable the landing of aircraft. Tartu Airport meanwhile has announced that it will use the break in regular flights in May to conduct training exercises.

Limiting freedoms does not increase resilience

However, becoming stronger must not come at the cost of relinquishing freedoms, as then we risk becoming more and more like the adversary. Such a development is an indirect goal of hybrid warfare. For example, if Estonia's crisis-time censorship arrangements become more similar to Russia's, it becomes that much harder to explain to skeptics how democratic governance differs from their «sovereign democracy».

This year marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Päts, a statesman and the first president of the Republic of Estonia. He is the only Estonian leader who has succumbed to Russia in a hybrid war. Photo: Dmitri Kotjuh/Järva Teataja

The civil crisis and national defense bill, which is currently stalling in the corridors of power, provides, among other things, for extending the right of censorship to officials as a measure of resilience of the state. In fact, the problem with crisis management in Estonia has not been the lack of opportunities for censorship, but a lack of initiative manifested in the information space.