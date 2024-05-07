On August 8, 2008, Russia attacked Georgia. A NATO summit in April of the same year was interpreted by Moscow in such a way that Georgia and Ukraine were left in its sphere of influence. The photo depicts a convoy of Russian military equipment near Tskhinvali in South Ossetia on August 9, 2008 (Ukraine is destroying about the same amount in the war each day.

Some confusion has been observed both in the Georgian government and parliament, as well as by the main oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili and even Moscow. Ivanishvili controls the ruling party, Georgian Dream, and also part of the opposition. As the protests against the foreign agents law had continued for a frighteningly long time, the oligarch himself came forward to speak to the public. This action signaled a desire use his influence to direct processes in a favorable direction. In his speech, Ivanishvili announced that Georgia will probably one day be an EU member, but currently, the European «war party» and gay people are dragging Georgia into war. As one expert who is very familiar with the situation in Georgia said, Ivanishvili's speech sounded like his master's voice. Ivanishvili is considered to be strongly connected to the Kremlin. However, this speech also conveyed a message showing Moscow's concerns about Georgia's membership in the EU. A parallel can be drawn with Hungary and Slovakia, as Moscow is undoubtedly pleased with the EU including countries whose membership is marked by divisive messages and actions.