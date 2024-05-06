Narva mayor defies criticism, says Tajikistan visit a success

Toots says he had a number of meetings to explore possibilities for cooperation and mutual interest between the parties. One of the most important ones, according to Toots, was a meeting with Nuriddinzoda Akhliddin Nuriddin, deputy minister of economic development and trade of Tajikistan, in which Toots learned about Tajikistan's plans for developing trade in foreign markets.

«The meetings were high-level meetings, the schedule was very tight. It allowed us to gain a fairly detailed overview of the points where the interests of both parties could come together,» Toots said.

One of the most important outcomes was a meeting with Bahriddin Sirojiddinzoda, the head of Tajikistan's Export Agency. During this meeting, the possibility of opening a trade representation of Tajikistan in Estonia, first in Narva, was discussed. More negotiations on this subject are planned.

Toots is altogether optimistic when it comes to the opening of the trade representation.

Another topic that was of great mutual interest was the possible export of cotton fiber to Estonia, its processing in a small industrial area in Narva and the production of finished product with an EU certificate.