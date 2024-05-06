Parliament declares Moscow Patriarchate an institution sponsoring Russian aggression.

Seventy-five members of the 101-seat chamber voted in favor of passing the statement of the Riigikogu «On Declaring the Moscow Patriarchate an Institution Sponsoring the Military Aggression of the Russian Federation,» while eight MPs were against.

In the statement, the Riigikogu strongly condemns the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the unlawful annexation of the territory conquered in the course of the aggression, and notes that Putin's terrorist regime with its threats of nuclear weapon has become the key menace to peace in Europe and the whole world.

«Ever since the Russian Federation launched a full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus has expressed his public support to the act of aggression of the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation. The leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate and Patriarch Kirill are using the Russian World ideology as a tool to promote the war; it is utilized to destroy the last manifestations of Russian democracy, militarize Russian society, and justify the aggression in order to extend the Russian Federation to all the territories dominated by it in the past, including Ukraine,» the Riigikogu says.