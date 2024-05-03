ANDREI KOROBEINIK Protecting Bolt's interests, or Estonia 200 knew very well about its shady politics

According to very conservative estimates, there are about six million platform workers in the European Union. There are most likely more as the smaller platforms slip under the radar. In Estonia, we can therefore talk about tens of thousands of people who may be affected by this directive.
The number of these people is increasing every day and the attitude towards them varies immensely. In Estonia, too, employment contracts have been concluded with Wolt couriers, for example, while Bolt taxi drivers are self-employed persons or private limited companies, which offer social guarantees to themselves (in other words, they are generally deprived of such guarantees). By the way, Wolt is a Finnish company, which was already more expensive at the time of its sale (in 2021) than Bolt is now, but the northern neighbors were in favor of the platform work directive from the start, and no one is accusing the politicians there of ignoring the interests of local companies.
Yes, indeed, if Bolt has to offer Health Insurance Fund insurance and vacation days to taxi drivers or couriers, it is a cost for the company. This could result in a decrease in the value of Bolt and a slight increase in the price of their services. The prohibition of slavery in the US, for example, was undoubtedly a very painful blow to many companies and, let’s be honest, also to consumers. The price of sugar rose, cloth became more expensive, and so on – but is that why the ban on slavery was wrong? No, I'm not saying that a taxi driver who works 20-hour days, has no health insurance, no days off, and can be fired immediately without reason is a slave. But it seems to me that he could have more rights.