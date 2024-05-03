ANDREI KOROBEINIK Protecting Bolt's interests, or Estonia 200 knew very well about its shady politics

According to very conservative estimates, there are about six million platform workers in the European Union. There are most likely more as the smaller platforms slip under the radar. In Estonia, we can therefore talk about tens of thousands of people who may be affected by this directive.

The number of these people is increasing every day and the attitude towards them varies immensely. In Estonia, too, employment contracts have been concluded with Wolt couriers, for example, while Bolt taxi drivers are self-employed persons or private limited companies, which offer social guarantees to themselves (in other words, they are generally deprived of such guarantees). By the way, Wolt is a Finnish company, which was already more expensive at the time of its sale (in 2021) than Bolt is now, but the northern neighbors were in favor of the platform work directive from the start, and no one is accusing the politicians there of ignoring the interests of local companies.