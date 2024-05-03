EDITORIAL Georgia must choose between West and East

People have taken to the streets in Georgia to protest the so-called foreign influence bill. According to the bill, all associations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad would be labeled as foreign agents.

Opponents of the bill call this plan the «Russian law», referring to the existence of a similar law in Russia. While no one questions the need to fight foreign influence, the Russian version of this law actually helps the authorities to exclude government critics from public life. It is understandable that Georgians do not want this to happen again in their homeland.

While the Georgian government has helped Ukraine, it has simultaneously tried to maintain economic ties with Russia. However, the full-scale war in Ukraine and, in fact, the Russo-Georgia war in 2008 have shown that maneuvering between the West and Russia is not possible. It is not possible to sit on two chairs at once.

This is especially so now that the European Union has harshly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia as well. In December, Georgia received the status of a candidate country for the European Union, which requires adherence to certain values.