EDITORIAL Georgia must choose between West and East

Postimees
Photo: Postimees
  • Georgia cannot sit on two chairs at the same time.
  • The foreign influence bill is causing frustration.
  • Georgians have taken to the streets.

Georgia must decide whether it wants to belong to the West and thus be a democratic country or sink under Russia’s wing with manifestations of authoritarianism.

People have taken to the streets in Georgia to protest the so-called foreign influence bill. According to the bill, all associations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad would be labeled as foreign agents.

Opponents of the bill call this plan the «Russian law», referring to the existence of a similar law in Russia. While no one questions the need to fight foreign influence, the Russian version of this law actually helps the authorities to exclude government critics from public life. It is understandable that Georgians do not want this to happen again in their homeland.

While the Georgian government has helped Ukraine, it has simultaneously tried to maintain economic ties with Russia. However, the full-scale war in Ukraine and, in fact, the Russo-Georgia war in 2008 have shown that maneuvering between the West and Russia is not possible. It is not possible to sit on two chairs at once.

This is especially so now that the European Union has harshly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia as well. In December, Georgia received the status of a candidate country for the European Union, which requires adherence to certain values.

Those values certainly do not include forcibly dispersing peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber batons. Georgia should understand that Russia currently perceives the European Union as a hostile association, so Georgia's candidate status is also not to Moscow’s liking. In addition, Georgia is already suspicious in the eyes of Russia because of the 2003 Rose Revolution alone. The so-called colorful revolutions are a red rag to the Kremlin.

Ultimately, the example of Armenia should clearly demonstrate to Georgia what an allied relationship with Russia or relying on Moscow's supposed help can lead to. The war in Ukraine weakened Russia to such an extent that nobody came to defend Armenia when Azerbaijan conquered Nagorno-Karabakh. Currently, Russia occupies about one fifth of the territory of Georgia. Yes, the West has also been slow and hesitant in helping Ukraine, but help has been given to Ukraine nonetheless. Russia, on the other hand, did nothing to help Armenia.

If Georgia really wants to join the European Union, it must get rid of undemocratic values, turn its face clearly to the West and start serious work on reforming its country. Estonia has been in the European Union for 20 years, but a lot of work has been done to get into the union and stay there. Georgia needs to do the same.

