FOOKUS NATO's top military commander has no illusions about the Russian threat

When General Christopher Cavoli assumed the role of SACEUR on July 4, 2022, the largest war of the 21st century in Europe had already begun. Born in West Germany to an American-Italian military family, Cavoli did not need his predecessor, Air Force General Tod Wolters, to familiarize him with the situation in Europe. Having earned a good reputation in the US Army, Cavoli had been leading the United States Army Europe and Africa since 2020, and before that, the United States Army Europe.
NATO military chain of command in the event of an Article 5 operation in the Baltic states
The commander of the Estonian defense forces serves as an advisor to the republic's government during an Article 5 operation or participates in the work of the NATO Military Committee.
Upon the initiation of an Article 5 operation, Estonian units and the permanently stationed allied ground force unit in Estonia are placed under NATO's command as part of the Estonian defense forces Division.
Division Commander
Colonel Mait Müürisepp
Location: Tallinn, Estonia
The division directly reports to the NATO Multinational Corps Northeast
Commander of the Multinational Corps Northeast
Lieutenant General Jürgen-Joachim Von Sandrart (Germany)
Location: Szczecin, Poland
NATO Multinational Corps Northeast is in turn subordinate to the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum.
Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
General Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta (Italy)
Location: Brunssum, Netherlands
This command reports directly to NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), led by SACEUR
Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR)
General Christopher Cavoli (USA)
Location: Mons, Belgium
SACEUR receives instructions from the North Atlantic Council, which is advised militarily by the NATO Military Committee.