FOOKUS NATO's top military commander has no illusions about the Russian threat

When General Christopher Cavoli assumed the role of SACEUR on July 4, 2022, the largest war of the 21st century in Europe had already begun. Born in West Germany to an American-Italian military family, Cavoli did not need his predecessor, Air Force General Tod Wolters, to familiarize him with the situation in Europe. Having earned a good reputation in the US Army, Cavoli had been leading the United States Army Europe and Africa since 2020, and before that, the United States Army Europe.

NATO military chain of command in the event of an Article 5 operation in the Baltic states

The commander of the Estonian defense forces serves as an advisor to the republic's government during an Article 5 operation or participates in the work of the NATO Military Committee.

Upon the initiation of an Article 5 operation, Estonian units and the permanently stationed allied ground force unit in Estonia are placed under NATO's command as part of the Estonian defense forces Division.

Division Commander

Colonel Mait Müürisepp

Location: Tallinn, Estonia

The division directly reports to the NATO Multinational Corps Northeast

Commander of the Multinational Corps Northeast

Lieutenant General Jürgen-Joachim Von Sandrart (Germany)

Location: Szczecin, Poland

NATO Multinational Corps Northeast is in turn subordinate to the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum.

Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum

General Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta (Italy)

Location: Brunssum, Netherlands

This command reports directly to NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), led by SACEUR

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR)

General Christopher Cavoli (USA)

Location: Mons, Belgium

SACEUR receives instructions from the North Atlantic Council, which is advised militarily by the NATO Military Committee.