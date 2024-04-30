Bill seeking to enable use of frozen Russian assets sent to 2nd reading in parliament

The amendment to the International Sanctions Act and related laws establishes a domestic mechanism to ensure the financial responsibility of the aggressor state for damages caused by the severest violations of international law. The amendment permits the use of assets belonging to individuals and companies that have contributed to Russia's unlawful actions and have been frozen under sanctions, as advance payments for damages owed by Russia to Ukraine. Additionally, the bill clarifies the competencies of state authorities in implementing international sanctions and provides clearer legal bases for the enforcement and supervision of these sanctions.

Ahead of second reading, the constitutional committee made seven motions to amend the bill, including one stipulating that the Foreign Ministry would decide on the use of assets as an advance payment for compensation during the administrative process. In the original wording, permission to use the assets would have had to be obtained from an administrative court.