Interview with Johanna Suurpää from the Ministry of Justice of Finland, who in 2017 led a working group of experts whose task was to prepare a preliminary report on the implementation of e-voting. Based on the report, Finland decided not to introduce e-voting.
For subscribers
Internet voting ⟩ Finnish expert: We do not want to put the integrity of our elections at risk
In 2016, Finnish government set a strategic goal for Finland to prepare switching to electronic voting alongside traditional voting in all elections. The Ministry of Justice appointed a working group to prepare a preliminary report on the implementation of online voting.