Tu, 30.04.2024
Internet voting Finnish expert: We do not want to put the integrity of our elections at risk

Martin Ehala
, opinion columnist and editor
Photo: Soome justiitsministerium

Interview with Johanna Suurpää from the Ministry of Justice of Finland, who in 2017 led a working group of experts whose task was to prepare a preliminary report on the implementation of e-voting. Based on the report, Finland decided not to introduce e-voting.

In 2016, Finnish government set a strategic goal for Finland to prepare switching to electronic voting alongside traditional voting in all elections. The Ministry of Justice appointed a working group to prepare a preliminary report on the implementation of online voting.

The working group met in 2017, once a month, a total of eight times. It consisted of 15 members, including several cybersecurity experts from universities and government agencies, social scientists, and legal experts from the Ministry of Justice.

