VIKTORIA-LADÕNSKAJA KUBITS ⟩ Why doesn't the voter always get what they hoped for when they cast their vote?

Just like that, new and broad perspectives for the interesting use of time are added to the meetings. The embassies were given here as an example, there are many more interest groups and their interests are much broader. However, the original target is moving further away.

All topics are mixed up

If you notice that your MP has suddenly started talking about forestry or, for example, the Health Insurance Fund, that they have some good advice about the economy, but that the well-being of bees does not leave them cold either, they post comments on their FB page about teachers' salaries and Biden's remarks, doing all of this a lot, mixed up, and right away during the meetings, then the result is here – the target has been lost from the radar.

From this moment on, as a voter, do not expect results anymore, because the newcomer no longer remembers why they entered politics, they have no more time, they have become an important statesperson. Everything around them is so important, much more important than the original goal. They are in a hurry, but there is no time to think about where this speed leads.