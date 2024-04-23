ANDREY KUZICHKIN ⟩ Three scenarios for future Russia: destroy, isolate or transform

And we need a very competent information policy to create and promote Western narratives for Russia. All attempts to humiliate the Russians, which is done by many Ukrainian and European bloggers, serve only the interests of the Kremlin, which gains arguments from this to support the claim that Ukraine and the West are hostile to everything Russian. But this is the justification of aggression. Also, my personal experience has shown that the Russian people do not like it at all when the problems of Russian life are dissected with pleasure in Europe. Under the slogan «You live in shit!», foreign bloggers often show the poor life in Russia with broken roads and dilapidated houses in the mass media. The Russians' reaction is: «Yes, we live in shit! But this is our shit! And don't you come to teach us!». Therefore, it is not necessary to show the Russian audience their own manure, but to offer stories of European/Western successes and the advantages of the European way of life. Let them compare themselves.

Criticism of the Putin regime is necessary, but at the level of serious analysis, not in the form of insults. Honest news about the war in Ukraine are needed. And a lot of stories about what Russia of the future should be like are needed. Ideas that can unite Russians and awaken in them the desire for change are needed. For example, the idea of switching from a presidential republic to a parliamentary one in order to remove from Russia the curse of the «leadership cult», in which every resident of the Kremlin sooner or later turns into a tyrant. Throughout their history, Russians have fought not for a free state, but for freedom from a state. But the state was personified by the tsar/emperor/party leader/president who had hijacked the country. Parliamentary Russia will help return the stolen state to the people.

But in addition to high-flying politics, it is necessary to offer Russians recipes for simple human happiness. Specifically for this article, I conducted a focus group survey and asked 30 people living in Russia what they need to be happy. Health took first place with 90 percent of the responses, second is peace and stability with 60 percent of responses. One respondent said they were already happy. These are the guidelines for Europe's Russia strategy: to bring peace to Russia, high-quality Western medicine and make everyone happy like in Finland. People must believe that happiness is possible even without Putin.