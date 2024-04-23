Estonian interior minister in Puhtitsa: All ties with Moscow Patriarchate must be severed

In response to this statement by Patriarch Kirill, 51 members of the Estonian parliament have initiated a draft statement declaring the Moscow Patriarchate an institution supporting Russia's military aggression and strongly condemning its role in justifying and inciting the bloody war in Ukraine. The corresponding statement has been put on the agenda of the plenary session of the Riigikogu and the final vote will take place on May 2. The adoption of said statement would lead to some serious choices for the religious associations directly subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate in Estonia. This would also concern dozens of congregations and churches operating here under the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which is directly subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate.