Estonian formin: US aid package has capacity to bring expected turnaround on battlefield

According to Tsahkna, the adoption of the Ukraine aid package is important for several reasons. On the one hand, it provides much-needed military assistance that Ukraine has been lacking for a long time and, on the other hand, the adoption of the package has an important symbolic value.

«By adopting the aid package, the United States proves that allied support for Ukraine -- which fights for the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region -- is unwavering,» the minister said.

He noted that a victory for Ukraine would also serve the interests of the United States.

«Europe and the United States are united by our intertwined economies and military alliance. This means that a victory for Ukraine and lasting peace in Europe will ensure prosperity on the other side of the Atlantic as well,» Tsahkna said.

In a situation where authoritarian states are increasingly bold and blatant, Tsahkna said, cooperation between democracies is increasingly important.

«The free world must keep united and align all its actions to preserve a rules-based world order where borders are not changed by force,» the minister said.