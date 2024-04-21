GARRI RAAGMAA ⟩ It's beyond a joke – a quarter of Estonia's residents don't live at their registered address

There was a time when allegedly all Tallinn mayors, notably and particularly Edgar [Savisaar – ed.], lived at a greater or lesser distance from the capital. Now there's talk that members of the city council have been caught misrepresenting their residency data. What news! Journalists have work to do, and people have fun.

It's beyond a joke, however, because in some areas, a quarter more or a quarter less people actually spend their nights than what the Population Register shows. Tallinn, in particular, benefits from this, as rural residents and suburbanites register as residents there for free bus, tram, trolleybus and train rides, reduced land tax, or a school or kindergarten place. Since municipalities receive income tax on their residents based on Population Register data, Tallinn is getting tens of millions of euros extra in this way. True, some of those who have registered as residents of the city actually work or study there. In other words, they commute from the place where they sleep to the city center and back on workdays. About 350,000 – 400,000 people spend time in more than one municipality every day.