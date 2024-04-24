Bird non-disturbance period source of clashes in Estonia as well as other countries

Pilving agrees that the exceptions stated in the paragraphs that follow later do not mention forestry. ‘They cite serious damage to forests. One of our questions s also whether serious damage to the forest must be seen from the point of view of conservation or also from an economic point of view. That’s the response we are waiting for – what can be taken into account and what not, and how serious the damage must be.’

Curiously, the companies that sued the Environment Authority opposed requesting the European Court to Justice to rule on the matter.

Bird non-disturbance periods in Estonia and its neighbouring countries

Estonia

15 April – 30 June

Logging ban period in state forest, with the exception of pest control cuts.

Logging ban in private forests where the likelihood of nesting is 6+ nests per hectare.

Latvia:

1 April – 30.09

Bans are imposed, for various periods, on thinning cuts of stands below 10 years of age, on cuts in islands, in certain types of forest, in protected areas and in urban forests.

Lithuania

15 March – 1 August

Ban on principal types of cut in mature forests as well as on harvested log extraction in national parks, certain types of protected forest and certain types of working forest.

During various periods, bans also apply to thinning and pest control as well as other types of cut in certain types of forest, and until 1 September in the vicinity of protected species’ nesting sites.

Finland

10 March – 31 July

Between these dates, logging is prohibited during nesting season for different periods according to species concerned.

Sweden

Logging is prohibited during protected species’ nesting season in nesting sites.

Environment Authority monitors observance of nesting season non-disturbance period

The Environment Authority has announced that it will monitor forestry operations for observance of the nesting season non-disturbance period from 15 April through the end of June. Similarly to previous years, scheduled inspection raids will focus on protected areas and bird-rich forests where the impact on forest birds is felt the most.

‘Our inspectors will specifically focus on forests that are likely to have more than 6 nests per hectare. Logging operations will be allowed to proceed if no birds have been sighted or heard,’ remarked Olav Avarsalu, Environment Authority’s Deputy Director-General for Enforcement.

The Environment Authority together with the Environment Agency have compiled a matrix of stands that assesses probable concentration of birds and probability of nesting based on stand age and habitat type. Owners can check the type and age of their forests in the Forest Portal and use the information to assess the likelihood of nesting.

Last year during nesting season non-disturbance period, 32 logging operations were suspended and nests of 10 protected species identified.

RMK (Estonian Centre for Management of State-owned Forests) stated that it has observed nesting season non-disturbance periods for already more than 20 years. For the third consecutive year, the logging ban period is extended for an additional period of two weeks – until 30 June.

‘During high nesting season of forest birds we abstain from normal logging operations. When the soil dries, we continue with log stacking. We also carry out urgently needed operations necessary for dealing with pest damage and containment,’ explained Erko Soolmann, member of the management board of the RMK.