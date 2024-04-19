Vambola Paavo ⟩ Estonia needs a restart in the economy

Such a luxury can be afforded by a rich country, not by us, who struggle with a lack of money. In order to balance the state budget, the Reform Party reduced family and child allowances, while pensions will be targeted from next year.
We are constantly engaged in spending, perhaps we have enough of all kinds of apps and money moving already. A recent sad example is the failure of the EIS [exam information system – ed.] during high school entrance exams. Everything was supposed to work, but somewhere someone didn't do an additional check and the thing crashed and burned. Carrying out the EIS admission tests electronically also required money, and not a small sum.
At the same time, the economy is waiting to be properly jumpstarted, not investment in dubious experiments. The state has stubbornly ignored road funding, while preparing this year's state budget, it was turned into a place of saving. There is no additional money for roads foreseen in the future either. New roads will remain unbuilt. Roads are the arteries of connections at any given time. A wise man invests there. For example, after the economic crisis of 1929-1933, the construction of railways and highways in Germany was the engine that got the economy going. We tend to ignore old truths.