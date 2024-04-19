Baltic speakers to speaker of House of Representatives: US aid to Ukraine is indispensable

Hussar, Latvian parliament speaker Daiga Mierina and Lithuanian parliament speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen thanked Johnson for his personal leadership in setting the path for the Congress to demonstrate historic bipartisan unity in support of the collective efforts to assist Ukraine.

«Europe is taking historic steps to strengthen its defense capabilities, but this inevitably takes time -- time that Ukraine does not have. That is why US aid is indispensable at this crucial juncture before Europe’s ability to defend itself has come into its own and we do even more to help Ukraine,» they said.

The speakers expressed hope that the Congress would make the right decision and approve the assistance package to Ukraine that it so urgently needed, for the sake of standing up to tyrants and aggressors and for the sake of our collective security.

«Supporting Ukraine is an investment in our collective secure future. As you yourself put it, there are moments in time when we simply have to do the right thing, even if it is difficult,» they pointed out in the letter sent to the speaker of the House of Representatives.