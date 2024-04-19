EDITORIAL ⟩ Elephant in the Riigikogu

This is a gun with a double-ended barrel. Today, it is being waved around by the Reform Party, tomorrow maybe EKRE.

Unfortunately, there does not currently seem to be a clear solution anywhere to the question of where the balance point should be between the rights of the opposition and the efficiency of the parliament's work.

So, no fuss and a quick procedure! Although the opposition points to a contradiction with the rules of procedure of the Riigikogu, the coalition relies on another decision of the Supreme Court from last summer. Namely, the Supreme Court decided at the time that obstruction must be tolerated only to a degree that does not completely paralyze the work of the Riigikogu. Consequently, limiting obstruction with coalition votes was justified during the spring term of parliament.

Unfortunately, there does not currently seem to be a clear solution anywhere to the question of where the balance point should be between the rights of the opposition and the efficiency of the parliament's work. Of course, the opposition should not paralyze the parliament for months, especially in the current security situation. But on the other hand, the coalition should not turn the parliament into a meaningless rubber stamp, where there is no criticism and discussion, and decisions are made by majority vote in a quick procedure. This is a gun with a double-ended barrel. Today, it is being waved around by the Reform Party, tomorrow maybe EKRE.

We need the whole picture for a solution. Currently, the Supreme Court has said what it thinks about the elephant's tail and what it thinks about the trunk. The elephant in its entirety continues to stand mutely in the middle of the parliament session hall. It is understandable that the Supreme Court in turn does not want to hijack the constitutional autonomy of the parliament, but something must be done about the elephant.