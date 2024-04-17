Tallinn City Council elects Ossinovski as mayor

The council approved the size of the city government, which includes eight deputy mayors, and approved the new deputy mayors. The members of the Tallinn city government, in addition to Ossinovski, are Madle Lippus, deputy mayor for urban planning; Kaarel Oja, deputy mayor for sport, culture and law enforcement; Partel-Peeter Pere, deputy mayor for the environment and public utilities; Viljar Jaamu, deputy mayor for municipal assets; Kristjan Jarvan, deputy mayor for transport; Karl Sander Kase, deputy mayor for social affairs and health care; Margot Roose, deputy mayor for entrepreneurship; and Aleksei Jasin, deputy mayor for education.

Ossinovski, who turns 38 on Monday, is a native of the northeastern city of Kohtla-Jarve. He was minister of education and research in the government of Estonia in 2014-2015 and minister of labor from 2015 to 2018. He is a member of the Riigikogu and has also sat in the three previous lineups of the legislative body. He has been a member of the Tallinn city council since 2021 and he chaired the council from 2021 to 2023. Ossinovski obtained a degree in philosophy from the University of Tartu, cum laude, in 2007; a master's degree in philosophy, cum laude, from Warwick University in 2009; and a master's in comparative politics, cum laude, from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2010.