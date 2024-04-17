Estonian MP to cycle from Tallinn to Kyiv for charity

«In cooperation with the government, we are trying to find new ways every day to help Ukraine win this war. However, I felt that maybe there is something more I could do personally,» the MP said in a press release.

«By cycling from Tallinn to Kyiv, I want to keep in the public consciousness the fact that the war is still raging in our immediate vicinity -- within cycling distance -- and we must do everything in our power to ensure that this war does not come within walking distance,» Vaga added.

The distance from Tallinn to Kyiv is about 1,700 kilometers and the ride takes a week to complete. The journey will start on April 26, at 8 a.m. from Vabaduse Square. Donations will be collected with NAFO to buy 4x4 vehicles and FPV drones for the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces' UAV unit and the 79th Brigade. An amount of 18,000 euros is needed for the purchase of two pick-up vans equipped with night vision cameras, mud tires and an integrated drone jamming system, and 14,000 euros for the purchase of 35 FPV drones. The minimum target is thus 50,000 euros. This equipment will be a lifeline for Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, the press release says.

Kristo Enn Vaga is a former professional cyclist. He has represented the Estonian national team in several international competitions and raced for two years in France for an amateur club. Vaga is also the 2023 Baltic Amateur Champion