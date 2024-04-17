Regional Minister Madis Kallas steps down

«I took on the role of minister with the desire to fight for Estonia's rural life and to reduce regional inequalities. When I started in my position and spoke with farmers, food producers, and people in rural areas, I realized even more how critical it is to address the issue of ensuring that life in rural areas is ultimately not lost,» Kallas said. «Coming from Saaremaa, I felt this responsibility and today, looking back at the past year, I see that the goals set when I took office have not been fully met.»

Kallas said that the last month has brought breakthroughs in many important issues, but agricultural and regional policy must be conducted consistently and on par with other important topics.

«I am pleased that we reached an agreement in the government on more sustainable funding for municipalities and found an opportunity to open a 20 million euro land capital loan measure from the Rural Development Foundation. Additionally, a long discussion on compensating for damages from African swine fever was resolved, and we finally decided to allocate 1.2 million euros to entrepreneurs,» he said.