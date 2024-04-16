MAIT RAAVA ⟩ Where are the four musketeers in Estonian politics?

And conversely, if capability is insufficient yet a desired outcome must be achieved, unfortunately, the only option may be to resort to brute force, causing harm and acting dishonestly. Essentially, poor behavior is primarily due to a lack of capability – the inability to achieve results through positive means.

A practical suggestion for the Reform Party is to take time to discuss the issue of voting rights for Russian citizens among themselves in an open and informed manner. If necessary, experts should be involved who can help analyze this complex issue thoroughly and devise the best solution. Only in this way can a benevolent and honest solution be achieved, thus avoiding sudden reversals.

The musketeers in politics

The first lesson about teamwork in this case is that there really is no justification for the absence of good teamwork in politics. Similarly, there is no broader justification for the view that politics is dirty and the end justifies the means.

This means that voters have no reason to settle for Cardinal-style politics. Nothing can stop capable, well-meaning, and honest people from coming together, communicating openly, and creating a credible and compelling common vision of a successful Estonia, and helping each other achieve it. If this is done in manageable steps and more capable people are involved, it becomes quite simple to maintain benevolence and honesty, no matter how complex the issues may be. Those who do not wish to enter politics can still support politicians who practice good teamwork.

PS! Since it is known that people usually respond well to good actions, benevolent behavior is generally the best choice. Voters are likely to give their strong support and votes to the party that resolves the issue of Russian citizens' voting rights in a way that is good for Estonians and respects Russian citizens who are loyal to Estonia, thereby uniting all pro-Estonian people. The musketeers would certainly be able to handle this challenge.