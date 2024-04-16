ERKKI KOORT ⟩ Estonia needs a concept for hybrid attack

In the near future, we must bear in mind two things. First of all, how to be ready to repel new attacks, because there is no doubt that they have already been prepared. Secondly, think about how to effectively foil the adversary's designs.

The war in Ukraine has shown that it cannot be ended by pushing the aggressor out of one's borders. Military and hybrid attacks will continue. It is only attacks on supply chains, commodity supplies and production facilities on the territory of the aggressor that upset the rhythm of its functioning and cause problems.

The above does not mean that Estonia should now organize some kind of actions in Pskov or elsewhere. Certainly there are things that only an aggressor state run by a dictator can afford. But what are we prepared to do to defend ourselves?

Just as we buy self-propelled artillery and anti-ship missiles to be able to also use them against targets located on Russian territory if necessary, we must also be prepared for hybrid attacks. If we are not prepared to use an anti-ship missile against a warship stationed in the port of St. Petersburg, we have made a relatively useless investment.

Materials of the press conference on the Blue Spear mobile anti-ship missile system show that the range of this system allows to hit military targets in both St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Photo: Madis Veltman

Estonia has both security services and special forces. The problem is not their absence, but the conceptualization of the challenge. We have mostly built our actions and attitudes on defense, and this supports our strategic goal of defending ourselves against any enemy, no matter how overwhelming. This means that we have no ambition to attack ourselves, and there is no reason to wage a war of conquest.

In actuality, the defense of Estonia does not start from the first meter, but well before that. This, however, means that we must be prepared to confuse the adversary long before he reaches the bunkers to be built on our eastern border.