JÜRI RATAS ⟩ Time to act: the downturn of our economy

After a long period of stagnation, we have been nurturing a hope from quarter to quarter that from this summer onward, Estonia's economy would begin to recover. Unfortunately, this hope was doomed to fail! The Finance Ministry's latest forecast reveals that no economic growth is expected in 2024. Alongside the ministry's zero-growth assessment, the forecast from Eesti Pank is even more pessimistic: the recession will continue this year. Thus, it will be the third consecutive year without economic growth in Estonia. Although growth is promised next year, the volume of the economy will still be below the level of 2021.

Revenue growth not covering deficit

Despite our economy stalling, the state budget's current revenues have grown quite rapidly due to inflation. Thus, budget revenue grew by 12.9 percent in 2022, 8 percent last year, and a 9.1 percent increase is projected for this year (see Chart 1). However, a slowdown in revenue growth is anticipated next year, due to the Reform Party's most expensive election promise – elimination of the so-called tax hump. This promise alone will reduce budget revenue by 556.5 million euros.

Chart 1: Revenue development in the state budget from 2021 to 2028 (mln euros)

Source: Ministry of Finance