ISS says actions of Russian intelligence services have become more intense

The response to the security threat emanating from Russia has been extensive in Europe -- measures of pressure, such as mostly ending the issuance of visas to Russian citizens and the closure of border crossing points by countries bordering Russia, have changed the way in which Russian intelligence and security services do their work. This is certainly true for their actions vis-a-vis Ukraine, but also other countries of Europe, the ISS said.

«The activities of Russian intelligence and security services have become significantly more aggressive than in the past. In some aspects, they operate more robustly, while in others, more covertly,» the ISS noted, adding that Russian intelligence services are adaptable, and the war certainly provides the best opportunity for that.

«Before the war, Russian intelligence had failures in Europe and perhaps not the best reputation, but the confrontation with Ukraine has given intelligence services a new direction and purpose -- they are dangerous.»