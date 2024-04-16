PRIIDU PÄRNA ⟩ Owners of old buildings struggling with state bureaucracy

The situation in Valga raises the issue of unintended consequences—heritage conservation may have led to the deterioration of valuable buildings rather than their preservation. There are 12 heritage conservation areas in Estonia, and many are in dismal condition. The old buildings along the main streets are unused and decaying because their renovation is expensive and entails much bureaucracy, while local governments have instead encouraged development around suburban shopping centers.
Why should we need government permission to dig a hole for an apple tree in our garden?
Restoring these buildings is costly and complex due to numerous additional requirements such as heritage conservation conditions, the necessity for various studies, and the limitation to using only specially licensed, expensive service providers. The freedom to use different materials is restricted, and coordinating building activities requires approvals from both municipal and state authorities. Meanwhile, the state provides only minimal financial support.
State heritage conservation areas were mainly established in the 70s when there was a need to protect historic urban spaces from the Soviet construction boom. The Valga conservation area, however, was only created in 1995 and spans several hectares. Essentially, such protected areas are a legacy of the Soviet era, where everything was state-controlled and centralized, and local governments as we know them did not exist.