PRIIDU PÄRNA ⟩ Owners of old buildings struggling with state bureaucracy

In a modern democratic society, the state does not interfere in local matters. The responsibility for local planning and granting building permits lies within the core competencies of local governments, and state intervention is unnecessary here. The Homeowners Association is of the opinion that state heritage conservation areas should be abolished throughout Estonia, and responsibility should be given to local governments. Why should decisions be made from Pikk Street in Tallinn about whether in Valga, at the other end of Estonia, it is permissible to plant a yew tree, install barriers, or choose roofing materials? Why should we need government permission to dig a hole for an apple tree in our garden? There are no state heritage conservation areas in other Western and Northern European countries. People's lives and environments should be managed at the local level.