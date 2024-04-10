Estonian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate says no sides taken politically in sermons

«We see the role of the church in maintaining unity, not in dividing us,» Daniel said.

Additionally, according to him, canonical ties mean praying for each other.

«But we also pray for our country, the people and the defense forces. The prayer is not to be understood as approval for everything that the secular and ecclesiastical governments are doing,» Daniel said.

When asked if the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is prepared to pray for the soldiers going to war in Ukraine, Daniel answered that the church sees an opportunity to bless only symbolic weapons, such as an officer's sword, but not combat weapons. He added that when there is military action, the church prays for the soldiers so that the Lord will take care of them.

«We see our role as praying for all people,» Daniel said.

Regarding the document adopted by the World Russian People's Council, which praised the war of aggression in Ukraine, the bishop of Tartu said that its content is in many ways contrary to the official church document.

«I emphasize that a document adopted by some kind of social political body cannot be the reason for severing church ties,» he said.