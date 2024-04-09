RAIVO VARE ⟩ Four ideas on how to derail the Russian war machine

Thirdly, being forced to use more schemes to bypass the restrictions, some of the revenue will inevitably end up in the hands of companies operating outside of Russia, and now the question is to what extent their use, for example, to finance contraband imported technology, can be controlled and prevented in order to weaken the functioning of the Russian military industry.
Fourthly, the idea of adopting a new package of sanctions, which would further tighten the restrictions on Russian oil logistics and even lower the current price limit, has started to circulate. If this new price limit was properly implemented, and given the experience, definitely together with other measures, it would also bring down the general market price level, which OPEC+ is instead trying to push up to around 90-100 dollars per barrel with its production restrictions. And it would certainly reduce the Kremlin's war purse even more.
In conclusion, however, one has to understand that as long as commodity exports, which continues to be Russia's main source of income, continue, it will finance the continuation of the war in one way or another. And Vladimir Putin wants to continue this as a war of attrition for as long as necessary. How long he has that chance depends on the world.