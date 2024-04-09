RAIVO VARE ⟩ Four ideas on how to derail the Russian war machine

First, the collective West, led by the United States, delayed the sanctioning of the main source of Russian revenue necessary for the war for a full year from the start of the war. The reason being the unwillingness to cause a possible price jump with the sudden disappearance of the 12 percent world market share of Russian oil, which would have a negative effect on both the economy and the political climate in democratic countries as well. The consequence was a reverse process: until the restrictions were imposed, everyone was still trying to make the most of it and imported Russian oil and oil products as much as they could. As a result, the Kremlin received an all-time record profit from its oil exports during the first year of the war, which allegedly exceeded even the sum of the frozen funds of the Russian state and the central bank. By the way, the finally established measures and the price ceiling were also carried by the same interest and were much milder than they could have been. It should be noted that even now this fear is still partly in the air and in reality there is no wish to completely restrict Russian oil exports.