EDITORIAL ⟩ Money that smells a bit strange

It is clear that a local government cannot have its own foreign policy, which somehow differs from that of the rest of the country. Although, we have had peculiar experiments -- let’s recall the declaration of cooperation signed by Otepää rural municipality mayor Kaido Tamberg and the Minister of Tourism of Chechnya Muslim Baitaziyev in 2018.

Toots himself thought that Tajikistan is a rich country and since Narva's ties with Russia have been cut off, substitutes must be found to do business with. However, if someone criticizes cooperation with authoritarian countries like Tajikistan, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs should decide on it in his opinion.

Of course, no one can really be banned from traveling to Tajikistan or from doing business there, unless it is related to some kind of sanctions evasion scheme. However, this is definitely a step that leaves quite a strange impression. If Toots should decide to travel to Dushanbe, it will of course only reinforce the image of the Center Party as a Russian party.

Of course, the mayor must support the business connections of local entrepreneurs. At the same time, it would seem more logical if Toots instead traveled to the Nordic countries or Western Europe with this purpose. After all, these are also rich countries.