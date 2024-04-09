That is exactly how it has gone and the role of the Orthodox Church will undoubtedly increase during the coming war years, but words alone are not enough. It is necessary to provide the people with some kind of evidence that would confirm the statement. As ordered, explosives are found in icons that have been smuggled into Russia from the location of the holy war with the help of the «satanic West».

Namely, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday, April 2, that it had confiscated several dozen kilograms of explosives. It is said to have been hidden inside Orthodox icons and sent from Ukraine. According to the special service, the explosive substance had moved through the European Union member states of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, near the border of which the goods were discovered in the Pskov region.

All in all, the FSB reportedly detained one person with icons containing 70 kilograms of home-mad explosives and explosive devices. Some of the suspects are said to be still on the run.