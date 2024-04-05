Moscow Patriarchate's church in Estonia distances itself from «Russki Mir»

«At the end of March, a meeting of the World Russian People's Council took place in Moscow, the decisions of which attracted extensive response in Estonian society. Understanding the public concern, the Synod of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate appeals to the parishioners of its churches and to all those who are interested in the position of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate,» the church body said in message forwarded to the press on Friday.

«The World Russian People's Council is a non-governmental organization of another state, whose decisions, despite the participation of representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, are in no way connected with the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. In our Synod's statements, we have repeatedly highlighted our church's independence in 'economic, administrative, educational, and social matters pertaining to the church' (Tomos 1920). We do not recognize the final document of the People's Council, as it does not, in our view, adhere to the spirit of the teaching of the Gospel,» the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate said.