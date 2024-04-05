In the wake of a meeting of the World Russian People's Council in Moscow in late March, where representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church declared their support for the war of aggression in Ukraine, the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate distanced itself from the stance of the Moscow church, declaring that such a position is not consistent with the spirit of the doctrine of the Gospel.
Moscow Patriarchate's church in Estonia distances itself from «Russki Mir»
«At the end of March, a meeting of the World Russian People's Council took place in Moscow, the decisions of which attracted extensive response in Estonian society. Understanding the public concern, the Synod of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate appeals to the parishioners of its churches and to all those who are interested in the position of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate,» the church body said in message forwarded to the press on Friday.
«The World Russian People's Council is a non-governmental organization of another state, whose decisions, despite the participation of representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, are in no way connected with the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. In our Synod's statements, we have repeatedly highlighted our church's independence in 'economic, administrative, educational, and social matters pertaining to the church' (Tomos 1920). We do not recognize the final document of the People's Council, as it does not, in our view, adhere to the spirit of the teaching of the Gospel,» the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate said.
It said that members of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Estonian citizens and residents, deeply respect and love their country's culture, customs, and traditions, and see themselves as part of Estonian society.
«The idea of a 'Russian world,' or 'Russki mir,' has become a substitute for the teaching of the Gospel, and as Christians we cannot accept it. The church is called to proclaim peace and unity in Christ. This is the message that is heard daily in our churches. Thanks to this, people of different ethnic backgrounds, views and beliefs can participate in worship and find spiritual support and comfort,» the church body said, calling on believers to pray for the peace and security of all people of independent Estonia.
The statement has been signed by the metropolitan of Tallinn and Estonia, the chairman of the Synod of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Eugene; Bishop Lazar of Narva and Peipsiveere; Bishop of Maardu and Vicar Bishop of the Diocese of Tallinn, Sergi; Bishop of Tartu and Vicar Bishop of the Diocese of Tallinn, Daniel; as well as high priests Oleg Vrona, Vitali Gavrilov and Andrei Vassiljev, along with Sergei Mannik and Oleg Burdeinoi.