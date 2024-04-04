EDITORIAL ⟩ The necessity of NATO

However, the alliance's past, present and future are not without blemish either. For example, France was outside NATO's military structure from 1966 to 2009. After the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the alliance shifted its focus to overseas operations, while collective defense, the original goal of the alliance, was neglected. The war in Georgia and Ukraine brought collective defense back to the center of NATO.

The present, however, means the election of a new secretary general for the alliance. Although Eastern European countries have been in the alliance for 20 or 25 years, no secretary general has come from Eastern Europe yet. While one of the new secretary general candidates at present is Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, his chances of getting this position are very small. The long-time prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has better chances -- Estonia also announced its support for him -- but the opposition of Hungary and Turkey may become a stumbling block for him.

However, the biggest question mark for NATO lies behind the pond, in the US, where a new president will be elected this year. If Donald Trump becomes the new president, the future of NATO will be unpredictable -- Trump has previously expressed doubts about the point of the alliance and criticized the fact that all NATO members do not contribute equally financially to their defense spending. With or without Trump -- it is clear that the war in Ukraine is forcing all members of the alliance to increase their defense spending, including Estonia.

The 75-year history of the alliance has shown that NATO has justified itself. The decision not to disband after the end of the Cold War has also proven to be prescient given Russia's revanchism. However, Russia has not gone anywhere, so NATO will be needed in the future as well.