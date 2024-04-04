EDITORIAL ⟩ Against green madness

The green turn must not turn into green madness, which has no connection with reality and the wishes of the people.

Postimees writes how the climate law being prepared by the Ministry of Climate is full of some peculiar proposals, be it, for example, a plan to limit the import of used cars, an infrastructure tax or a ban on renting out apartments with only a low level of renovation. Although the climate law is not yet strongly in the spotlight, an analysis by Postimees shows that it has little to do with a real market economy and, from there, capitalism.

It is politically risky not only for the Reform Party, which, as we know, was created namely in 1994 to promote a liberal market economy and to avoid any kind of regulation. All this seems to have come full circle now, considering that Kristen Michal, a member of the Reform Party, is in charge of the Ministry of Climate. Of course, there are political parties in Estonia who believe that the world must be governed by all kinds of regulations and that market economy freedoms are just an illusion.