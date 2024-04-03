Estonian president: Attacking war-supporting targets in Russia is legitimate

Estonia has decided to provide military aid to Ukraine in an amount equaling 0.25 percent of its GDP over four years, and calls on allies to do the same.

«If everyone does this, then Ukraine will win,» Karis said. «We must give Ukrainians what they truly need.»

The president said he considers it important to provide continuous assistance in the reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed by Russia in Ukraine, which must be dealt with in the face of battles, in order to give Ukrainians hope of their lives becoming more normal and them being able to return to their homeland. He also stressed his desire to support the Ukrainian economy through business cooperation in the defense industry, construction and digital sectors.

«And let me repeat what I have said on several occasions before -- science and education in Ukraine need special attention. Keeping them going and helping them to get back on their feet when needed is what will determine the future of Ukraine to a large extent. If we say in Estonia that our strength is education, the same goes for Ukraine,» the president said.

He said the economic sanctions imposed on Russia are, of course, essential.

«But it is even more necessary to adhere to these sanctions, without which they are just a beautiful declaration, nothing more,» the Estonian head of state added.

«On a daily basis, we must see Ukraine, as well as Moldova, in the picture of the enlargement of the European Union and NATO, which means both societies freeing themselves from the grip of corruption and visibly moving towards a strong civil society,» Karis said.