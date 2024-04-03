AVO-REIN TEREPING ⟩ We have a problem, let’s create a ministry

The position of population minister was done away with in 2009. But low birth rate as a problem did not disappear anywhere!

But the problem still remains. The current coalition found a solution -- not by dealing with the matter, but by eliminating the position of population minister and dispersing those who dealt with it! And, of course, talk about the extinction of the nation must stop, says the minister of social protection. That's how one can govern more calmly!

Lennart Meri called for a systematic population policy. This means, among other things, trying to discover the causes of low birth rates and, by changing them, to stabilize the problematic decline in birth rates. In addition, it is necessary to study how things are in other parts of the world. Who is the person or the institution in Estonia that deals with the problem systematically?

It is correct that with the increase in prosperity, the birth rate is on a downward trend everywhere. For several politicians, this has been a kind of justification for sweeping the problem under the carpet. As if it were an inexorable law of nature that could not be countered by any force.