Estonia planning to buy 18 wheeled self-propelled howitzers, build new warship

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the wheeled 155 mm caliber howitzers represent the most significant arms purchase in the defense forces' reinforcement package. A total of 18 howitzers are planned to form a separate battalion under the direct command of the 1st Division.

The defense forces currently possess 24 tracked self-propelled howitzers, also 155 mm caliber K9 Thunder, purchased from South Korea. According to the contract, an additional 12 are to be delivered in the coming years.

«The long-range capability will be consolidated under the division's command because, after all, the division shapes the battlefield,» Pevkur told Postimees. «To ensure our long-range capability is swift and flexible, we are purchasing additional wheeled howitzers. Whichever direction, whichever brigade needs support during wartime, will receive it. You can't maneuver much with tracks.»

Pevkur did not rule out the possibility of acquiring the howitzers for the defense forces even before the arrival of the 12 ordered K9s, which are expected in Estonia by no later than 2026.