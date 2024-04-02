However, those who have lived here for over ten years boldly stated they voted for Putin, and a noticeable portion declined to answer. The latter behavior was not seen among groups that have lived here for a shorter time, indicating their true preferences.
Russians who have lived in Estonia for a long time have lost touch with reality. For them, Russia is not the country that rigs elections, attacks its neighbors, and kills prisoners.
A person who arrives in Estonia with attitudes that greatly differ from those of the locals should start seeing things more like Estonians as a result of integration. However, it turns out that life in Estonia seemingly turns decent opposition-minded people into Putinists. It seems impossible, but in reality, this situation has a logical explanation.
Those who have arrived here recently remember the censorship, persecution, and violence well. They have seen how police brutally suppress protests, how activists, and perhaps even their acquaintances, go to prison for their beliefs, and how freedoms continue to be restricted.
Among the reasons, of course, is Russia's invasion of Ukraine and all related issues, eventually leading to the realization that Russia is not a good place, and one would prefer not to have anything to do with its government. Many are even eager to distance themselves from it and take steps towards that end.