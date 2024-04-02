However, Russians who have lived in Estonia for a long time have lost touch with reality. For them, Russia is not the country that rigs elections, attacks its neighbors, and kills prisoners. The Russia for Russians in Estonia is a place with cheap prices, exciting entertainment, and a familiar language everywhere. They have probably heard something about the war, but the fact that many places in Russia are affordable with an Estonian salary and require no knowledge of another language overshadows the negatives.

What is the solution?

I noticed this phenomenon when I first started living in Estonia. I must admit, I had not seen such fanatical fans of Russia in Pskov as I have in Estonia, except for a few elderly outliers here and there. Residents of Pskov were rather apathetic and thought they were neutral, even though they contributed to the regime.