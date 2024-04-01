TÕNIS SAARTS ⟩ Political shift in Tallinn offers lifeline for Kõlvart

This scenario would afford Mihhail Kõlvart the opportunity to point out, «You tried to do it without us, and look what happened.» Essentially, he could remind the city's residents that if they desire an end to the so-called circus at Freedom Square, they should support a more collected and professional city administration. Kõlvart's appeal could then extend beyond merely Russian-speaking voters... Thus, the question arises: was it too soon for a power shift in Tallinn? Facing potential defeat in the 2025 elections due to diminishing ranks and relegation to the opposition, the Center Party would have been in a far less hopeful position than it is today. Now, however, they can bank on the fragility of the new city government and the internal tensions that are almost certain to arise. Time will tell if the proverb «haste makes waste» is applicable in this context or if the moment for change was indeed ripe.