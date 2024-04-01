TÕNIS SAARTS ⟩ Political shift in Tallinn offers lifeline for Kõlvart

There has been extensive discussion about the Center Party's waning influence following significant internal strife. It is difficult to contest this point, especially because after the recent power shift in the capital city on Tuesday, the question of the Center's role in Estonian politics today is met with contemplative silence.
Yet, a glimmer of hope may be emerging for the Center Party. The new governing alliance in the capital is set to form a true rainbow coalition, historically known as a «seven dwarfs coalition». This coalition is comprised of four ideologically distinct parties, along with pragmatically motivated defectors from Center (and possibly EKRE), making it prone to inherent challenges.
Firstly, keeping this diverse group together requires an especially high level of skill in divide-and-rule political games. In other words, a constant state of alert, fearing dissatisfaction within the coalition, tends to overshadow municipal policy goals and initiatives. It is very challenging for such a diverse group to develop and implement a coherent governance program that could genuinely transform life in the capital city.
Moreover, none of the parties, aside from the Social Democrats, has been in power in the capital city for nearly two decades. The opportunity to quickly implement some of their most significant previous election promises and secure key positions in anticipation of upcoming elections adds even more temptations and points of tension. In short, the effect of «young calves on a spring meadow» is easily anticipated.