The Americans' warning to the Ukrainians clearly indicates that the current war in Ukraine cannot be compared to either World War I or World War II.

However, there is little point in such comparisons because the full-scale war in Ukraine cannot be fought in the past. Americans and Russians continue with a joint space program, and the Paris Olympics are still scheduled to take place with the participation of Russian athletes. In choosing NATO's new secretary-general, efforts are made to find someone who does not speak too harshly to Russia.

Thus, it must be acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is a uniquely 21st-century conflict, complete with social media, drones, and information warfare. Additionally, it has to be recognized that for the West, the title of ultimate evil still belongs to Nazi Germany, while Russia continues to be given a pass.

Of course, the nuclear dimension adds complexity. Russia is a country with a vast arsenal of nuclear weapons. A generation of politicians raised during the Cold War cannot shake off their doomsday scenarios.

The Americans' warning to Ukrainians to avoid attacking Russian oil infrastructure conveniently provides an excellent excuse for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to continue delaying the sending of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine. The warning offers Russia an opportunity to draw parallels between Ukraine and Israel. The United States has repeatedly asked Israel to avoid excessive use of force in Gaza. Despite Ukrainians not killing Russian civilians. This narrative can further be compounded by the Moscow terrorist attack, which the Kremlin also forcefully attributes to Ukraine, thus completing the comparison with Israel.

Unfortunately, the attitude of holding back Ukraine is purely racist – Ukrainians can be killed for the sake of low gasoline prices, without them getting a chance to defend themselves effectively. This raises questions, especially considering the numerous lectures the West has given on combating racism. Where do these principles stand now?