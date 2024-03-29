VEIKO SPOLITIS ⟩ Major cleanup across Latvia: cities remove references to Pushkin and Turgenev

At the close of 2022, the Riga city council's heritage committee received requests to rename the streets named after Pushkin, Lomonossov, Gogol, and Turgenev, as well as Moscow Street. There was also a petition from the Repressed Persons' Club to remove a monument to Andrejs Upīts, the Latvian version of Estonian Juhan Smuul, from in front of the Latvian Congress Hall. Suggestions were also made to rename several streets after Latvian collaborators.
In remembrance of the March 25 deportations, the non-profit organization "Center for Public Memory" requested that the Latvian Chapter of Orders strip the highest state awards from a Latvian prime minister and five ministers who collaborated with the Soviet occupiers in 1940.
The debate on stripping state awards has only begun, revealing from its outset that the legacy of Soviet occupation has left several ethical issues unresolved.
Despite the ongoing debates over state decorations, consensus has been reached regarding the removal of the Russian Empire's legacy in Riga. On February 21 this year, the Riga city council decided to rename streets bearing the names of Russian classics to those of eminent figures in the Latvian cultural canon. The medieval Lastadija port area on the Daugava River was reverted to its Hanseatic-era street name, and the remainder of Moscow Street was renamed back to Latgale, as it was from 1935 until July 1940. The only issue that arose during the discussion was about Ukrainian writer Nikolai Gogol, but the Ukrainian embassy gave its approval, considering the Russian embassy has been located on Ukrainian Independence Street since the summer of 2022.