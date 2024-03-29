At the close of 2022, the Riga city council's heritage committee received requests to rename the streets named after Pushkin, Lomonossov, Gogol, and Turgenev, as well as Moscow Street. There was also a petition from the Repressed Persons' Club to remove a monument to Andrejs Upīts, the Latvian version of Estonian Juhan Smuul, from in front of the Latvian Congress Hall. Suggestions were also made to rename several streets after Latvian collaborators.

In remembrance of the March 25 deportations, the non-profit organization "Center for Public Memory" requested that the Latvian Chapter of Orders strip the highest state awards from a Latvian prime minister and five ministers who collaborated with the Soviet occupiers in 1940.

The last hopes for Russia are fading

The debate on stripping state awards has only begun, revealing from its outset that the legacy of Soviet occupation has left several ethical issues unresolved.