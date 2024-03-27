SERGEI METLEV ⟩ The great March revolution in Tallinn, Savisaar's legacy is dead

The Center Party, which is hovering at around 10-12 percent while in fifth place in party ratings, cannot blame anyone but itself for what is happening. After all, it was the decision of the majority of the members of this party to support Mihhail Kõlvart, who promised a so-called stronger line, and not Tanel Kiik, who would have continued the balance policy driven by Jüri Ratas.

With little experience in top politics, Kõlvart has fallen victim to the skill and cold calculation of his competitors, as well as his own illusions.

EKRE did not support the removal of Kõlvart

Regarding competitors. While the Social Democrats did squirm, the political redistribution of Tallinn is very beneficial to everyone except the Center Party. Despite the comforts and benefits offered by Kõlvart, which have been thoroughly enjoyed so far, SDE leaders understand the benefit factor. A coalition with parties that are more like-minded is better in the long run than tying oneself to a slowly dissolving party whose reputation forces them to constantly answer unpleasant questions.