SERGEI METLEV ⟩ The great March revolution in Tallinn, Savisaar's legacy is dead

The Center Party, which is hovering at around 10-12 percent while in fifth place in party ratings, cannot blame anyone but itself for what is happening. After all, it was the decision of the majority of the members of this party to support Mihhail Kõlvart, who promised a so-called stronger line, and not Tanel Kiik, who would have continued the balance policy driven by Jüri Ratas.
With little experience in top politics, Kõlvart has fallen victim to the skill and cold calculation of his competitors, as well as his own illusions.
EKRE did not support the removal of Kõlvart
Regarding competitors. While the Social Democrats did squirm, the political redistribution of Tallinn is very beneficial to everyone except the Center Party. Despite the comforts and benefits offered by Kõlvart, which have been thoroughly enjoyed so far, SDE leaders understand the benefit factor. A coalition with parties that are more like-minded is better in the long run than tying oneself to a slowly dissolving party whose reputation forces them to constantly answer unpleasant questions.
This is similar to the strategic breakthrough that Jüri Ratas, Jevgeni Ossinovski and Margus Tsahkna made when they jointly took down the Reform Party government in 2016 and created a much more dynamic environment where even the biggest player can lose power. Many did not like its consequences in the form of the EKREIKE coalition, but it is undeniable that Estonian democracy and civic activity received a strong impulse. Note the irony of history -- all three politicians mentioned are also involved in this change, but only one of them is in the same political party as before.