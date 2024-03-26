Putin hinted that Kyiv must have created a «window» at the border. This raises questions for the Russian leadership and the FSB, tasked with border security. With the frontline serving as the border for two years, what window could they possibly be referring to? A similar scenario unfolded in the wake of Navalny's death in a prison camp beyond the Arctic Circle, where US intelligence services were accused of orchestrating the event. In a functioning country, citizens would pose questions. «Is anyone even doing their job at the FSB? What do you mean the US intelligence is 'running' life in a prison situated beyond the Arctic Circle? How come Ukraine is effortlessly carving 'windows' into the front lines as they please?» All these questions go unasked.