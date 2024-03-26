ERKKI KOORT ⟩ Russian special services have failed, but that does not bother Russians

For two years, Russia has been engaged in a full-scale war in Ukraine, thereby leaving itself vulnerable. It is surprising, considering that meanwhile, the effectiveness of Ukrainian intelligence in striking targets within Russia has been remarkable. In theory, a nation at war should have safeguarded itself against such breaches, yet Moscow has stumbled over its own narrative.
«Is anyone even doing their job at the FSB? What do you mean the US intelligence is 'running' life in a prison situated beyond the Arctic Circle? How come Ukraine is effortlessly carving 'windows' into the front lines as they please?» All these questions go unasked.
Up until a short while ago, the Kremlin portrayed its actions in Ukraine as a special military operation. But does such an operation necessitate a state of readiness and mobilization throughout the entire nation? Clearly not, as Moscow has exerted considerable effort to mask the true nature of the conflict. Despite the global expectation for accessible information, in Russia, the monopoly on news is still state-controlled. The TV brings to people what to believe and what not to believe, telling them how «things really are» or what the «truth» is.
The response of Russian state institutions to the incident was weak, slow, and extremely unprofessional. It took hours before sufficient forces arrived at the scene. The Rosgvardia base, from which forces are dispatched to quickly control demonstrations if necessary, is located just a few kilometers from the concert hall. The failure to quickly coordinate actions for threat neutralization, rescue operations, or medical assistance was evident.